Multiple units respond to house fire on Hicks Avenue in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded Thursday morning to a house fire on Hicks Avenue.
You should avoid the area if possible. Crews are working to extinguish hotspots.
Officials tell WAAY 31 the home is vacant, and the person who lives next door owns it.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The call for it came in around 7:30 a.m.
