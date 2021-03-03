Huntsville Fire said it has multiple units on the scene of a fire on the 29,000 block of Old Hwy 20 on Monday. They ask you to avoid the area at this time.
Stick with WAAY 31 for the latest on this story.
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 4:42 AM
Related Content
- Multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison
- Multiple crews on the scene of a Huntsville structure fire
- Madison County storage unit fire under investigation
- Multiple Huntsville Fire units respond to structure fire
- Huntsville Fire sends multiple units to Overleaf Point house fire
- Multiple Huntsville fire units respond to Linwood Drive structure fire
- Multiple units respond to Muscle Shoals house fire
- Victim shot multiple times in Madison shooting
- Fire burns through units at Madison County storage facility
- Multiple Huntsville Fire units sent to structure fire in South Huntsville
Scroll for more content...