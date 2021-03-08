Multiple units are responding to a North Huntsville house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said multiple units are on the scene of a house fire on the 4200-block of Blue Spring Road Monday morning. The fire has been put out, and no injuries have been reported. Investigators say eight people have been displaced. Huntsville Police closed Blue Spring Road from Springhill Road to Stringfield Road. Thye are asking you to avoid the area at this time.
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:43 AM
