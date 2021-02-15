Multiple trees down as winter system moves in Morgan Co. Monday

Morgan County Deputies have already had to clear out downed trees throughout the county Monday as freezing rain moved into the area Monday afternoon.

Some of these downed trees caused power outages in Decatur. Power has since then been restored.

As temperatures drop, road conditions will continue to worsen. Earlier Monday afternoon, roads were still drivable as it rained.

However, Icy conditions are developing quickly. Morgan County officials warn to keep an eye out for bridges and overpasses.

Several were treated early Monday morning by ALDOT. Deputy Erica Delgado said it is always best to assume the worst when it comes to weather.

"Of course any storm, really we're just really telling them if you don't have to be on the road, don't," Delgado said.

Some main trouble spots in the county when it comes to icy roads are the Hudson bridge, 1-65 bridge, and Highway 67.