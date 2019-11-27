Multiple teachers and staff members resign from Lauderdale County schools

WAAY31 learned at least four teachers and staff members resigned from the Lauderdale County School system.

A total of four teachers and staff resigned over the past week and a half. Right now, the district isn’t releasing the names or reasons for the resignations. The minutes for the board meetings where they quit are not online yet, and the main office is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A source very close to this matter told me two teachers, a custodian, and an aide resigned, some of these resignations were already planned. We know the staff members worked at Lauderdale County and Brooks High Schools.

The Board of Education Chairman, Terry Holden, who is also the Rogersville Police Chief, said circumstances surrounding the resignations had nothing to do with students. Holden directed our calls to school superintendent Jon Hatton. The Lauderdale County High School principal said the same thing.

WAAY31 reached out to the superintendent about these resignations and how they will fill these spots but he has not returned my calls. I was told by numerous people he is on vacation. Nothing criminal has been filed.