Multiple suspects arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says officials responded Tuesday night to a residence at Sherwood Drive NE in Fort Payne after receiving reports of suspicious drug activity there.
A spokesperson with the department, Tyler Pruett, says a search warrant was obtained while officials were at the address. He says one firearm and approximately one pound of marijuana was seized along with 14 THC vape pen cartridges, digital scales and other paraphernalia.
Courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Robbie Dupree of Fort Payne, 25-year-old Cody Teat of Rainsville, 31-year-old Kyle Coots of Fort Payne and 48-year-old Carmen Ross of Valley Head were arrested at the residence.
The suspects were all charged with possession of marijuana first-degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupree also received an additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for prescription medication.
