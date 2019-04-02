Multiple suspects arrested in Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office narcotics sweep

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it arrested multiple suspects during a recent narcotics sweep.

March 26:

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, on March 26th, narcotics agents were assisted by patrol deputies in performing a traffic stop involving multiple traffic violations.

The sheriff's office says, during the traffic stop, a passenger, 45-year-old Tommy Russell of Hartselle, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Russell was arrested and his bond was set at $5,300. He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana second-degree.

The driver, 31-year-old Patrick Stover of Vinemont, attempted to eat a baggie that once contained methamphetamine, but was unsuccessful, the sheriff's office says. Stover was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, and his bond was set at $300.

Both suspects were booked into the Morgan County Jail.

March 26:

The sheriff's office says, on March 26, officials executed a search warrant in the 200-block of Iron Man Road. During the search, the sheriff's office says narcotics agents recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and prescription medication. Agents also recovered a rifle with a removed serial number, the sheriff's office says.

After the search, Donna Ziegler, 45, of Athens was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of an altered firearm.

Melissa McCurley, 55, of Hartselle was arrested for possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into the Morgan County Jail.

March 29:

On March 29th, the sheriff's office says narcotics agents were assisted by deputies in executing a search warrant at a residence on NW Simmons Road in the Danville community. During the search, the sherriff's office says agents recovered numerous baggies containing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and marijuana.

Ashley Adams, 35, of Hartselle was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine). His bond was set at $1,500.

The sheriff's office says Jessica Baker, 31, of Moulton was found to be in possession of Alprazolam tablets and a methamphetamine pipe. She was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,600.

Israel Burks, 39, of Hillsboro and Nathan Eady, 27, of Hartselle were arrested and charged with loitering in a drug house. Bond was set at $300 for both suspects. They were booked into the Morgan County Jail.