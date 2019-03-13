Multiple suspects arrested for drug-related charges in DeKalb County

On Wednesday the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office released a statement about recent arrests the department has made.

On Friday (March 1st) Drug Task Force Agents working I-59 stopped a vehicle and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside. After further investigation, Herman Andre Cooper Jr. (26 of Bessemer) was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, 1st Degree.

Also on the same date, a juvenile was arrested in the Fort Payne City Park for Possession of Marijuana, 1st Degree. The following Monday, the same juvenile attempted to run from the courtroom and was apprehended by courthouse security and Drug Task Force Agents.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, March 2nd Sheriff Welden stopped a vehicle on Lookout Mountain that matched the description of the vehicle that was given out in the possible child abduction from Mt. Vernon. During the traffic stop, agents found an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, along with approximately 3 pounds of marijuana. Austin Tyler Lang (23 of Albertville) was charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Later on Saturday, March 2, a man was arrested after shooting his neighbor following a dispute. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Spencer Hawkins (40 of Grove Oak) was charged with Assault, 1st Degree.

Also that Saturday, Drug Task Force agents assisted the Henagar Police Department after something was thrown from a vehicle during a traffic stop. When the object was found, it was discovered to be a bag with a crystal-like substance in it. The substance tested positive as Methamphetamine. The three occupants of the car, Ronald Broyles (62 of Flat Rock), David Templeton (23 of Henagar), and Michael Templeton (50 of Henagar) were all arrested by the Henagar Police Department.

The following Monday (March 4), Mason Gregory (23 of Fort Payne) was apprehended after officers spotted him and conducted a traffic stop at the Dollar General in Sylvania. Gregory had fled on foot about a month ago from a home in Cartersville. Gregory was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to his existing warrants.

On Saturday (March 9), Deputies contacted the Drug Task Force after locating a Meth Lab on County Road 445. Deputies and Agents collected the contents. No arrests have been made due to the lab being abandoned, but agents are continuing the investigation.

Later the same day, the Fyffe Police Department responded to a call and arrested Patrick Fuller (62 of Scottsboro) for Theft of Property, 4th Degree. While at the jail, officers located narcotics on his person. Fuller was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Promoting Prison Contraband, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

