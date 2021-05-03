Multiple rounds of severe weather expected Tuesday

The very active weather pattern continues across North Alabama this afternoon. With the warm front now to our north across Tennessee, we are well into the warm sector with temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of moisture making for a muggy day. We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms in our southern counties at this hour. There is plenty of fuel for additional pop up storms through sunset, but the wind energy we had last night is moving out of the region, thus limiting the overall severe threat today. We still can't rule out one or two storms becoming severe with gusty winds and perhaps some large hail.

The main focus continues to be on Tuesday. All of North Alabama remains under a Level 3 Enhanced risk for severe storms Tuesday.

This is a messy setup and data sources are having a really hard time pinning down the best times for severe weather tomorrow. For now, we are looking at two main rounds of concern. Here's a breakdown.



Note that the second round tomorrow afternoon and evening is a conditional threat. This means that this round is not guaranteed to happen. It all depends on how much activity we see with round 1 in the morning. If the atmosphere can recover to still have enough fuel tomorrow afternoon, then this round will likely materialize. If not, then the severe threat might be lower tomorrow afternoon. We'll continue to monitor the trends closely.

A cold front moves through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, ending our rain and severe weather chances. Temperatures fall back into the low 70s for highs to close out the week. Our next widespread rain chance beyond tomorrow is Sunday.