Multiple Muscle Shoals police cars damaged by downed utility pole

It's unclear how much money it will cost to repair all the damaged vehicles.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A freak accident in the Shoals led to a utility pole falling on five Muscle Shoals police cars and one officer's personal car.

Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said a tractor-trailer clipped a line at the back of the police department and that caused a utility pole to fall onto the cars Thursday afternoon. One of the police cars was totaled and the others, including the officer's personal car, had minor damage.

The accident also caused power and internet access to be cut to the police department. Officials said they did have a back-up generator in place while utility and Comcast crews worked to get everything back up and running. Reck said he was thankful there weren't any injuries.

Right now, it's unclear how much money it will cost to repair the vehicles. The Muscle Shoals mayor said the city's insurance adjuster is working on the exact cost.

