Multiple people were injured after a shooting near downtown Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning.

It happened at Roxy's night club. At least five people were hurt, according to police.

Investigators said two men fired towards a group of people they had been fighting with earlier. Shots were fired back in self-defense, according to police.

Joe Brothers and Joshua Coston are both facing four counts of attempted murder, among other charges.

We do not know the extent of the victims' injuries right now.