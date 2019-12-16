Clear
Multiple people injured in Monday's severe weather in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference Monday evening.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Four to five people were injured in Monday's severe weather in Lawrence County, according to the county's emergency management agency. 

