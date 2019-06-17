9 injured after van carrying Alabama wrestling team crashed en route to Disney World

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says nine people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 231 Monday around 10:40 a.m.

Jess Thornton with ALEA says the vehicle was a 15-person passenger van carrying people traveling to Disney World for a wrestling tournament. Eleven people were in the van when it overturned and ejected some of the occupants, including the driver who coaches a youth wrestling team from the Alabaster, Alabama area.

Thornton says one of the people taken to the hospital is in serious condition, and the majority of the others are expected to be treated and released on Monday. They were taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery and Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.

According to Thornton, most of the people in the van range in age from 15 to 18 years old. ALEA is investigating the cause of the wreck.