Deaths, injuries reported from weather-related bus crash in northern MS

UPDATE: According to the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, Wednesday at approximately 12:35pm a south bound tour bus with 46 passengers crashed on I-269 in Desoto County, MS. The bus was traveling from Huntsville, AL, to Tunica, MS.

The crash injured 44 people who were sent to several different area hospitals with a variety of injuries.

---

The Desoto County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi says approximately 50 people were on board a bus traveling on Interstate 269's overpass of Highway 78 when the bus lost control and crashed.

There are currently icy conditions on the roads and sleet falling in northern Mississippi. The call for the wreck came into officials at 12:27 p.m. There were multiple injuries, some severe. Multiple people were transported to the hospital, and the Mississippi coroner says two people are dead, according to the Associated Press.

WAAY 31's affiliate station in Memphis says authorities at the scene told them the bus left from a senior center in Huntsville. The bus company, Teague VIP Express, posted its condolences to its Facebook page, which says the company is based in Anniston.