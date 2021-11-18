Clear
Multiple groups hosting food giveaways in North Alabama

Multiple local nonprofits and organizations are helping families in their communities prepare for Thanksgiving by giving away food boxes and other items ahead of the holiday.

Here are just a few of the events planned for Saturday:

• Kira Lewis Jr.’s “We Aim Higher” foundation and Hazel Green High School — From 8 a.m. until supplies are gone, volunteers will distribute 100 turkeys, hams and hens to anyone who stops by the high school.

• Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church — Starting at 8 a.m., church members will distribute 500 Thanksgiving boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items at 315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville. Recipients asked to remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pickup service. One box per vehicle. First come, first served.

• Union Hill Presbyterian Baptist Church — From 9 a.m. until supplies run out, church members will distribute 200 boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items at the church, 2115 Winchester Road NW, Huntsville. Recipients asked to remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pickup service. One box per vehicle. First come, first served.

• COC Food Pantry — This year’s annual Thanksgiving holiday dinner will be noon at 13533 Alabama 157 in Moulton.

