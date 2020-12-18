Crews investigating house fire in Toney

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Toney Friday afternoon.
The fire is in the 1600 block of Macedonia Road. No one was injured, and crews are investigating the cause.
The Bobo, Toney and Harvest fire departments responded. The 911 call was received at 12:40 p.m.
