Multiple departments respond to Colbert County wildfire causing visibility and air quality issues

Colbert County Emergency Management says thick smoke from a large wildfire is causing visibility problems and air quality issues on Highway 157, near the Lawrence/Colbert line.
Multiple fire departments are working to extinguish the fire. Officials urge people to use caution in the area.
— Colbert EMA (@colbertema) September 10, 2019
