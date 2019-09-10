Clear

Multiple departments respond to Colbert County wildfire causing visibility and air quality issues

Be advised.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Colbert County Emergency Management says thick smoke from a large wildfire is causing visibility problems and air quality issues on Highway 157, near the Lawrence/Colbert line.

Multiple fire departments are working to extinguish the fire. Officials urge people to use caution in the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events