Multiple police departments escorting Sgt. Nick Risner from Huntsville Hospital to UAB

Multiple law enforcement organizations just left Huntsville Hospital to escort Sgt. Nick Risner from there to UAB.

"Although Sgt. Nick Risner is no longer with us, he is continuing to save lives by being an active organ donor," Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.

Sgt. Risner was shot in Muscle Shoals on Friday.

PREVIOUS: SHEFFIELD POLICE SGT. NICK RISNER DIES FROM INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE LINE OF DUTY

Sgt. Risner passed away on Saturday morning.

A vigil is also being held at the Sheffield Police Department right now to honor him.