Multiple departments battle Meridianville brush fire

The call of the fire came in around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Multiple fire departments are battling a brush fire in Meridianville. 

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire tells WAAY 31 the department has crews on the way to the scene, where there are already about five other volunteer fire departments. The call of the fire came in around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

