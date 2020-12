Multiple crews were on the scene of a house fire in Huntsville Sunday night.

It happened off the 4000 block of Chalet Circle before 5 p.m.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said six engines responded.

No one was home at the start of the fire. Officials said it took less than an hour to contian.

The home does have extensive damage but is not a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.