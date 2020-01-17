Multiple arrests after video showing Marshall Co. assault

The Marshall County sheriff's office arrested a man on several charges after a video showing a sexual assault circulated on Facebook Messenger and through text messages.

53-year-old Van Davis, from Guntersville, is charged with sodomy, drug possession, force compulsion, beastiality, probation violation and some additional charges.

He's being held in the Marshall Co. jail without bond.

The sheriff's office also arrested Holly Debord from Albertville. She's charged with sodomy, force compulsion, and beastiality. She could be charged with more in the future.

The investigation started earlier this week. The sheriff said the case was driven by social media, and thanked citizens for informing authorities of it.

Investigators identified the suspects and victims. The victim involved in the video has a mental disability.

The district attoenry said it was one of the "most disturbing and offensive cases" they've seen.

The sheriff is asking anyone with the video on their phone or computer to delete it, and added sharing the video is an offense.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation; including the Marshall County sheriff's office, Guntersville Police, Arab Police, Boaz Police, the Marshall County district attorney's office, Mountain Lakes behavioral, and the Department of Human Resources.