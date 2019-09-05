The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and other agencies are responding to Hugh’s Cave in Union Grove.
A tweet from the office said one of three explorers exited the cave and called 911 because two other people are overdue.
Morgan County Rescue Squad, Brindle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Florette Volunteer Fire Department and Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit are en route.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates
Related Content
- Multiple agencies searching for 2 missing explorers in Hugh’s Cave in Union Grove
- Priceville police: Multiple agencies searching for man reported missing near Pilot Travel Center
- Hugh Freeze speaks In Huntsville
- Firefighters busy responding to fires in Lacey's Spring, Union Grove
- Multiple agencies assist in hazardous material investigation at Decatur facility
- Huntsville Police searching for multiple theft suspects
- Hughes, Mill roads back open after wreck
- Search underway for missing kayaker
- Search for missing man continues
- Vehicle flips on Explorer Boulevard in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...