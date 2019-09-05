Clear
Multiple agencies searching for 2 missing explorers in Hugh’s Cave in Union Grove

A tweet from the office said one of three explorers exited the cave and called 911 because two other people are overdue.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 10:06 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and other agencies are responding to Hugh’s Cave in Union Grove.

Morgan County Rescue Squad, Brindle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Florette Volunteer Fire Department and Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit are en route.

