Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple agencies searching for 2 Morgan County inmates escaped from work release Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Woman killed after car submerged in Lauderdale County flood waters Full Story

Multiple agencies searching for 2 Morgan County inmates escaped from work release

Burt Anthony Williams (left) and Dustin Michael Jenkins (right)

The sheriff’s office says the inmates were on work release at Morgan County Environmental Services.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies are looking for two inmates who escaped from work release.

The department says the inmates on work release at Morgan County Environmental Services ran into the woods around the Industrial Park in Hartselle. The inmates are Burt Anthony Williams, 44, and Dustin Michael Jenkins, 29. They are both from Hartselle.

Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotics), theft of lost property first-degree, two counts of bond revocation (possession of drug paraphernalia), three counts of bond revocation (possession/receipt of controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and failure to display insurance. He was arrested on July 30, 2019 and is held without bond.

Jenkins is charged with possession of marijuana second-degree and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested on Dec. 18, 2019. His bond is set at $1,500.

Morgan County deputies and investigators responded along with Hartselle police, tracking dogs from Limestone Prison and an Alabama State Trooper Helicopter.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events