Multiple agencies searching for 2 Morgan County inmates escaped from work release

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies are looking for two inmates who escaped from work release.

The department says the inmates on work release at Morgan County Environmental Services ran into the woods around the Industrial Park in Hartselle. The inmates are Burt Anthony Williams, 44, and Dustin Michael Jenkins, 29. They are both from Hartselle.

Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotics), theft of lost property first-degree, two counts of bond revocation (possession of drug paraphernalia), three counts of bond revocation (possession/receipt of controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and failure to display insurance. He was arrested on July 30, 2019 and is held without bond.

Jenkins is charged with possession of marijuana second-degree and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested on Dec. 18, 2019. His bond is set at $1,500.

Morgan County deputies and investigators responded along with Hartselle police, tracking dogs from Limestone Prison and an Alabama State Trooper Helicopter.

