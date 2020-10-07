Multiple agencies responding to hazardous material leak in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that agencies are responding to a hazardous material leak from a vehicle at the Marathon station on Hwy. 55 at Interstate 65.
Falkville Police and deputies have set up a half-mile perimeter as firefighters and HazMat crews respond, according to the sheriff's office.
