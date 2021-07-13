Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Multiple agencies respond to water rescue in Valhermoso Springs

Water rescue after two swimmers reportedly caught in the river current in Valhermoso Springs.

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 5:26 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 5:55 PM
Posted By: Timothy Collins

UPDATE: The woman was found and is safely on-board a vessel.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Morgan Co. Sheriff's deputies, Rescue Squad, and multiple other agencies responded to a water rescue at Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs.

In a tweet, the Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office said two swimmers were reported to be caught in the river current.

Authorities say one man was pulled from the water safely on-board a vessel. Rescue crews are now trying to find a missing woman.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events