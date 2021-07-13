Multiple agencies respond to water rescue in Valhermoso Springs

UPDATE: The woman was found and is safely on-board a vessel.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Morgan Co. Sheriff's deputies, Rescue Squad, and multiple other agencies responded to a water rescue at Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs.

In a tweet, the Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office said two swimmers were reported to be caught in the river current.

Authorities say one man was pulled from the water safely on-board a vessel. Rescue crews are now trying to find a missing woman.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene.