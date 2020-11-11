Multiple agencies respond to stand-off in Leighton; shots fired, no injuries reported

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a stand-off in Leighton in Colbert County.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Colbert County EMA say it is taking place on Puller Loop.

It began about 4 p.m., and the sheriff’s office said the suspect did fire shots at law enforcement at one point.

No one was injured and no more shots have been fired, said Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Leighton Police Department is on the scene, as well as the Florence Police Department’s SWAT Team.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.