Multiple agencies respond to house fire in New Market

Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Humphrey Drive in New Market early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters tell WAAY 31 everyone was able to get out of the home and no one was injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department along with New Market, Hazel Green and Meridianville Fire Departments all helped put out the fire.

Crews were able to leave the scene and reopen the road around 6:00 a.m.