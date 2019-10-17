Multiple agencies involved in search for missing 83-year-old woman in Jackson County

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman, Beverly Moumblow, according to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Harnen said that according to the woman's family, she is an Alzheimer’s disease patient. She went missing from her home around 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Highway 79 in the Skyline community.

According to Harnen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrived with a search helicopter. Other agencies involved include the Jackson County Rescue Squad, Hot Top Fire, Marshall County Fire and a K-9 unit from Marshall County.

The woman is 4' 8" tall, has white hair and wear glasses. The sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected, and she is only considered in danger right now due to the cold weather Thursday night and possibility of running into any wild animals.