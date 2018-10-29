Clear

Multiple agencies from Lincoln Co. respond to full-scale hazmat drill

Multiple agencies from around Lincoln County responded to a full-scale hazmat drill Monday morning.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 12:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Multiple agencies from around lincoln county responded to a full-scale hazmat drill Monday morning. The effort was spearheaded by the Fayetteville Public Utilities.

The practice scenario was a mock chlorine leak at the water treatment plant. Agency heads used a pair of mobile apps to track how far the chlorine would spread given their response times and how evacuation and containment efforts would play out.

"Cause you don't get them too often, and that's a good thing. But, we like to see if we can do things better and find holes; maybe some vulnerabilities we may have if we have any, and just get better at what we do," said David Posey, a water treatment plant supervisor.

County officials were also on hand to observe the drill. Following the exercise, the agencies will debrief to figure what worked and what can be done better in the future.

