Multiple agencies assist in hazardous material investigation at Decatur facility

A hazardous material investigation was underway on Thursday in Decatur.

Decatur police say Morgan County 911 received a call at 10:06 Thursday morning of a potentially hazardous material at National Packing at 3306 Central Avenue SW.

Police say reports of an odor and a potential chemical combination were relayed in the call, so Decatur Fire & Rescue, Decatur police and First Response EMS responded to the scene.

The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported, said Decatur police spokesperson, Emily Long. She says the scene was contained to the interior of the facility.

According to Long, Huntsville Fire & Rescue helped in the investigation, and the chemical was safely contained. She says it will be transported for secure handling and disposal.

Long says no foul play is expected.