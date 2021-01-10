Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delays Monday due to threat of wintry weather

These schools report they will operate on 2-hour delays Monday due to weather.

Note: West Morgan Middle and High School will be remote learning Monday due to staffing issues.

They are:

Additional details:

* Huntsville City (All elementary, middle, and junior high classes will begin at 10 a.m. All high school classes will begin at 10:30 a.m.)

* Rutherford

* St. John Paul II Catholic High School. Classes start at 9:50 a.m. The building will open at 7 a.m. for early students.

* Huntsville Achievement

* YMCA facilities will delay opening until 10 a.m., including all YMCA Early Childhood Education Centers and all YMCA branches in Huntsville and Madison.

* First Baptist Church Child Development Center in Madison will open at 9 a.m.

* Jackson County Courts will be delayed two hours on Monday.

