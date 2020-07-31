Multiple Huntsville fire units respond to Linwood Drive structure fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue reports that it has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 920 Linwood Drive.

Chief Mark Clouser said the call came in as a lightning strike about 2:57 p.m. Friday.

He said the fire burned the attic and the side of the house.

Clouser said one adult and one child were displaced, and the Red Cross is coming to help them.

