Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 1912 Crapemyrtle Green.
The Huntsville Police Department reports the fire began around the chimney area.
There were no injuries, and smoke damage was contained to the living room.
The residents will have to go elsewhere tonight as the power was cut off.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates
Related Content
- Multiple Huntsville Fire units respond to structure fire
- Multiple Huntsville Fire units sent to structure fire in South Huntsville
- Huntsville Fire sends multiple units to Overleaf Point house fire
- Huntsville Fire responds to 'total loss' Levert Street structure fire
- Huntsville fire: Abandoned home destroyed in structure fire
- Life South Storage fire damages 3 units in Huntsville
- Huntsville storage units damaged in overnight fire
- Huntsville Fire fighting landfill fire
- Fire in South Huntsville displaces family
- Fire breaks out in South Huntsville neighborhood
Scroll for more content...