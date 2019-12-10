Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Alabama schools operating on delays Wednesday due to winter weather Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Multiple Huntsville Fire units sent to structure fire in South Huntsville

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 1912 Crapemyrtle Green.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:01 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 1912 Crapemyrtle Green.

The Huntsville Police Department reports the fire began around the chimney area.

There were no injuries, and smoke damage was contained to the living room.

The residents will have to go elsewhere tonight as the power was cut off.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events