Multiple Huntsville Fire units sent to structure fire in South Huntsville

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 1912 Crapemyrtle Green.

The Huntsville Police Department reports the fire began around the chimney area.

There were no injuries, and smoke damage was contained to the living room.

The residents will have to go elsewhere tonight as the power was cut off.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates