Multiple Huntsville Fire units responding to structure fire

Avoid the area if possible

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 3715 Westdale Court.

Please avoid this area.

