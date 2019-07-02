Multiple Huntsville Fire units responding to structure fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 3715 Westdale Court.
Please avoid this area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more information as we get it.
