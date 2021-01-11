Firefighters investigating cause of Huntsville house fire

UPDATE: The call came in at 9:30 p.m. and firefighters saw heavy smoke upon arrival.

The fire was in a couple of rooms and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it.

The homeowners made it out safely, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

From earlier:

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says multiple units are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3300 block of Charleston Avenue Monday night.

In an alert sent around 10 p.m., the department urged people to avoid the area.

