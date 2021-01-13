Multiple Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond fire

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on the 200 block of Victory Lane.

That neighborhood is off of Meridian Street, which is right near Alabama A&M's campus

Huntsville assistant Fire Marshall Adam Hunt said the initial call came in at around 5:40 this morning. Three people were in the house at the time of the fire. All were able to get out safely.

Flames and smoke were visible when fire crews arrived. It took about 30 minutes to put out.

Fire crews are clearing the scene right now. The cause is under investigation.