Multiple Flash Flood Warnings in effect, severe storms possible later today

The first of two rounds of thunderstorms to impact North Alabama is in progress this morning. While the severe weather threat has remained low so far, flash flooding is becoming a concern. Multiple Flash Flood Warnings are currently in effect, including Huntsville, Decatur, Moulton, Florence, Muscle Shoals, and Tuscumbia. The storms we are seeing this morning are training, meaning they are moving over the same areas over an extended period of time. With the heavy rain accompanying these storms, flash flooding is likely this morning. Even outside of the current warnings, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama until 1 AM tonight. If you have to be out today, please use caution and do not drive through flooded roadways. Remember, turn around, don't drown. The first round of storms will begin to shift northward by lunchtime. We get a brief break in the storms this afternoon before a second round arrives.

The second round of storms looks to arrive late afternoon in the Shoals progressing from west to east across the entire area by late evening. Here is the latest timeline on the earliest arrival for the second round of storms.

Shoals: 3 - 6 PM

I-65 Corridor (Athens, Decatur, Huntsville): 5 - 7 PM

Sand Mountain: 6 - 8 PM

Data continues to suggest that this second round will be composed of multiple cells of severe storms instead of a solid line of storms. This lends itself to a slightly higher risk of tornadoes later this afternoon. The primary threats with this second wave will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings this afternoon and evening. Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather app. You can get live interactive radar and the latest watches and warnings right on your phone.