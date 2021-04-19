Huntsville Fire has confirmed one person has died in a house fire on Broadmor road Monday morning. Multiple units are on the scene. At least one HEMSI unit is on scene. They ask that you avoid this area at this time.
Stay with WAAY 31 for the latest on this story.
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 6:13 AM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 6:57 AM
Related Content
- Huntsville Firefighters on the Scene of a Fatal House Fire
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Firefighters battle house fire in Huntsville Sunday
- Firefighters investigating cause of Huntsville house fire
- Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Costco evacuated, Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene
- Alabama fire official charged for leaving fatal crash scene
- Person trapped, firefighter hurt in Huntsville house fire
Scroll for more content...