Multimillion-dollar development on its way to Muscle Shoals

A major development is on the way for the city of Muscle Shoals.

According to Muscle Shoals Mayor Mile Lockhart, this multimillion-dollar development is going to be a game changer for the city of Muscle Shoals.

He said the census shows the city has grown nearly 24% since 2010, and he believes this project will help the city move to the next level.

"It’s the first of this type in Northwest Alabama," said Lockhart.

A new five-phase development is set to break ground later this month. According to Lockhart, this plan has been five years in the making.

"Not only is it a residential planned area, it’s multi-use," he said. "It’s going to have commercial, and it’s going to have some townhomes there. So, it’ll be a development that will be all inclusive, for a matter of fact. I mean, you can go home in the afternoon and do anything you want to do."

The development is slated to cover 86 acres and include 60 commercial storefronts, giving the people of Muscle Shoals what they’ve been asking for, according to Lockhart. He said the city has heard citizens' demands for more opportunities to shop local, "have the nice restaurants to eat in and relax in here, local."

Lockhart said he hopes the groundbreaking will take place before Christmas, and in a perfect world, Muscle Shoals might even see something ready in the area by this time next year.

The development is also set to include 209 single-family homes and 65 townhomes with pricing from $350,000 to $550,000.