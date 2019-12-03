Multi-use developments in high demand in Huntsville

Over the next few years, nearly 6,000 jobs are set to come to the Rocket City.

Tuesday, we found out that's maxing out the city's available office space.

Collier Real Estate Agency in Huntsville told us we are at 95 percent capacity for office space.

We spoke with one new business in downtown Huntsville about how they're growing in the competitive market.

With construction happening virtually everywhere in Huntsville, most would equate dirt mounds and cranes to something being done away with.

But here it means more collaborative and multi-functional spaces.

"Huntsville actually wants us to win, instead of it's just us out here by ourselves trying to win," said Cole Rickles.

Rickles is the co-founder of a happy hour deal finder app in Huntsville.

He knows just how much growth is happening and thinks the city is doing all they can to accommodate for fresh minds who need help.

Like supplying several different collaborative spaces for people like him to use.

"Huntsville is going to continue to grow. We've got to put the resources behind it as a city and as a whole to watch that growth happen. If everybody is working together, I think we can make that happen," said Kim Lewis.

Lewis is the co-founder of Innovate Huntsville.

The group organizes events to help entrepreneurs in the city.

She said the demand is high for collaborative spaces but loves to see how the city is adapting.

There's the Crunkleton development near the square and the Constellation Avenue development near Big Spring Park, and that's not all.

"Entrepreneurs are one of things that will continue make this city grow. I mean we have a lot of great industries coming in," said Lewis.

Lewis told us there's nearly 14,000 jobs coming to Huntsville and every one of them has to stand out.

Colliers Real Estate told us the change makes Huntsville look vibrant.

They say supply and demand is the name of the game and so far, we’re winning, especially when it comes to diverse companies like Checkle.

"Restaurants, more business and it'll help consumers who are looking for food and drink specials into places and actually good deals going on around them," Rickles.

The office space here on Holmes Avenue will be completed in February and will soon be open to the public.

The several other developments around Huntsville will be open come 2020.

Collier Real Estate said the only "hard part" about this growth right now is that businesses that want to renovate a building within 6 months.

That process could take 12 to 24 months.