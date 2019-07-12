Multimillion-dollar sand volleyball complex opens in Huntsville

The ribbon was officially cut on a new $3.7 million sand volleyball complex in Huntsville.

This is part of a major expansion project inside John Hunt Park focused on bringing more sports complexes to the area. The facility will open to the public on Sunday at 11 a.m.

This new facility features 12 different sand volleyball courts, with the goal of growing the sport and the City of Huntsville.

Kristin Kennedy has been playing volleyball for 25 years. She says this new facility is best she's ever seen and thinks it will attract players from other states.

"Well this is going to bring a draw from Birmingham, Nashville, I think people from Atlanta, from all over!" Kennedy said.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle tells WAAY 31 the sand volleyball complex was one of the biggest demands from the public. The facility features state of the art technology, including LED lighting, cooling rooms to prevent overheating and an automated sand watering system.

Battle says this is addressing the big need in the city for more recreational facilities.

"We've had terrific demand for more recreational facilities and we've been working year by year by year. We've been adding down here at John Hunt Park," Battle said.

Battle says having a top notch sports complex will ultimately drive more people to the city. WAAY 31 asked about the potential of Joe Davis Stadium turning into another recreational center. Battle said there have been talks about turning it into an indoor sports complex, but nothing is set in stone.

Now, talks on the next project at John Hunt Park have already begun.

"We're talking about maybe a new football stadium out here. We are talking about some new things, festival areas," Battle said.

Battle believes this facility is not just one of the best in Alabama, but the entire southeast region and hopes tournaments can be held in Huntsville. Kennedy says with a growing sport and a growing city, there's no reason players won't come to North Alabama.