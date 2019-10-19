Clear

Multi-million dollar museum announced to honor the Scottsboro Boys in Decatur

Scottsboro Boys (Source: City of Decatur)
Scottsboro Boys (Source: City of Decatur)

Plans for the Scottsboro Boys-CEOTA Museum will be unveiled in mid-November.

Nearly 90 years after nine, young African-American men were falsely accused of raping two white women on a train, a civil rights museum will be erected in Decatur.

The Scottsboro Boys-CEOTA Museum is designed to "house, display and demonstrate the CEOTA (Celebrating Early Old Town with Art) collection and to depict Decatur's role in the historic trial of the Scottsboro Boys, reflecting the civil rights struggles and victories during that era."

Plans for the new multi-million dollar museum will be unveiled at the CEOTA's fifth-annual gala in Decatur on November 14. 

The guest speaker for the gala will be Thom Gossom Jr., "an internationally known actor, speaker, author and communication consultant" who has appeared in television series like "In the Heat of the Night," "NYPD Blue" and "CSI."

The gala is invitation only and will have a reception at Ingalls Pavillion in Decatur from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the presentation.

