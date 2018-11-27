Multi-car crash shuts down Bob Wallace Ave.

Huntsville police are on the scene of a three-car crash that occured on Bob Wallace Avenue just east of the I-565 interchange. The wreck happened at around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Details are still sketchy, but according to HPD, at least two of the cars involved collided head-on. There are serious injuries with at least one victim reportedly suffering life-threatening injuries. Police shut down all lanes in both directions while the investigation is underway.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story with new information as we learn it.
