Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Multi-car crash shuts down Bob Wallace Ave. Full Story

Multi-car crash shuts down Bob Wallace Ave.

Huntsville police are investigating a three-car crash on Bob Wallace at Mobile Dr SW, just east of the I-565 interchange

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 8:32 PM
Posted By: Dan Shaffer

Huntsville police are on the scene of a three-car crash that occured on Bob Wallace Avenue just east of the I-565 interchange. The wreck happened at around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

Details are still sketchy, but according to HPD, at least two of the cars involved collided head-on. There are serious injuries with at least one victim reportedly suffering life-threatening injuries. Police shut down all lanes in both directions while the investigation is underway. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story with new information as we learn it. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events