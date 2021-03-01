Multi-agency operation results in 2 arrests, cocaine and meth bust in Limestone County

Two suspects are charged in Limestone County after a multi-agency cocaine and meth bust over the weekend.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and North East Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant on a vehicle at Camelot Apartments in Athens.

The sheriff’s office said it found 1 kilogram of meth, 3 ounces of cocaine and $9,000 in cash.

Michael Bass, 52, and Craig Montgomery, 44, are charged with two counts of drug trafficking, each.

Both suspects, who are from Louisville, Kentucky, were booked in the Limestone County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

Montgomery bonded out, but Bass remains in the jail, as of Monday afternoon.