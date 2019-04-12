Multi-agency bust nets 2 pounds of meth, 3 arrests in Morgan County

Three people are in jail and about 2 pounds of methamphetamine are in police custody after a Wednesday operation.
On Wednesday, agents from the STAC Team, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Gordon Terry Parkway in Trinity. After entry, found three occupants and seized a handgun and the meth, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Agents arrested:
· Jesus Nivardo Torreblanco, 24, of Decatur and charged him with trafficking in illegal narcotics – methamphetamine. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
· Mavreceo Hernandez, 47, of Trinity and charged him with trafficking in illegal narcotics – methamphetamine. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
· Noemie Aquilar, 29, of Trinity and charged her with trafficking in illegal narcotics – methamphetamine. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.
