Muggy with a few storms for Friday

Although it's going to be hot again Friday, "feels like" temperatures should stay below advisory criteria.

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 5:36 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 6:39 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Still, it'll feel like we're close to the triple digit mark at the peak of daytime heating. Actual highs on Friday make it to the lower 90s again. 

Expect more showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening with the chance for some stronger storms closer to the Alabama/Tennessee line. The main concern with any stronger storms would be the threat of damaging wind. Storms will be a bit more widespread over the weekend and temperatures should be a couple of degrees lower as a result.

We are also watching what is now Tropical Depression Fred, expected to restrengthen to a tropical storm as it pulls away from Cuba and approaches Florida. There has been no large adjustment in the track from the National Hurricane Center, but some model sources are taking the remnants of Fred a bit farther north and west, which would potentially bring some rain to North Alabama. Regardless of the exact path of Fred, we'll continue to see Gulf moisture pumped into the southeast, keeping things muggy, hot, and stormy for at least the next several days.​

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
