Muggy with a few storms for Friday

Still, it'll feel like we're close to the triple digit mark at the peak of daytime heating. Actual highs on Friday make it to the lower 90s again.

Expect more showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening with the chance for some stronger storms closer to the Alabama/Tennessee line. The main concern with any stronger storms would be the threat of damaging wind. Storms will be a bit more widespread over the weekend and temperatures should be a couple of degrees lower as a result.

We are also watching what is now Tropical Depression Fred, expected to restrengthen to a tropical storm as it pulls away from Cuba and approaches Florida. There has been no large adjustment in the track from the National Hurricane Center, but some model sources are taking the remnants of Fred a bit farther north and west, which would potentially bring some rain to North Alabama. Regardless of the exact path of Fred, we'll continue to see Gulf moisture pumped into the southeast, keeping things muggy, hot, and stormy for at least the next several days.​