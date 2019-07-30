The chance for an isolated shower or storm lingers into tonight and then into Wednesday. Temperatures dip to near 70 by early Wednesday morning and highs reach the upper 80s during the afternoon. Showers and storms grow slightly more numerous during the afternoon with the strongest bringing heavy rain and the potential for gusty wind. Otherwise, we'll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
By Thursday, only isolated storms are in the forecast. Highs still climb close to 90, a trend that holds through the next several days. Overnight lows linger around 70 as well. Overall, what is to be the last week of summer vacation for many districts looks to be a seasonable end to the break.
Related Content
- Muggy with a few storms Wednesday
- Muggy Monday, periods of rain and storms
- Muggy & warm with showers
- Muggy and stormy Saturday
- Muggy with a few showers
- Still muggy today, relief on the way
- Staying Hot And Muggy For Labor Day
- Tuesday Evening Storms, Then More Storms Wednesday
- Quiet Wednesday, strong storms possible Thursday
- Warmer Wednesday with few showers and storms