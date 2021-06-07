Muggy, unsettled pattern to start a new workweek

Strong southerly flow continues the feed of moisture to North Alabama from out of the Gulf this workweek. This is a classic summertime pattern that keeps things muggy and rainy. Daily chances for showers and storms will persist, with the best coverage in the afternoons and evenings.

There is no particular day that stands out for severe weather potential. But as is the case with any storms this time of year, heavy downpours and brief gusty winds will be possible.

Forecast rainfall totals over the next seven days continue to climb, with an additional two to three inches possible. We will need to watch the flash flood potential and flooding along area waterways closely this week. Temperatures stay seasonable (but muggy) with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.