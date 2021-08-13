Muggy, stormy pattern continues this weekend, monitoring Fred

Friday once again warms to the lower-90s but combined with the humidity the heat index will be near or slightly above 100°.

Expect more showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. A remnant boundary from out of the northwest will be trigger for today's storms and will track to the southeast through this evening. The best chance for some stronger storms is closer to the Alabama/Tennessee line. The main concern with any stronger storms would be the threat of damaging wind. Storms will be a bit more widespread over the weekend and temperatures should be a couple of degrees lower as a result.

We are also watching what is now Tropical Depression Fred, expected to restrengthen to a tropical storm later today as it pulls away from Cuba and approaches Florida. There has been no large adjustment in the track from the National Hurricane Center, but some model sources are taking the remnants of Fred a bit farther north and west, which would potentially bring some rain to North Alabama. Regardless of the exact path of Fred, we'll continue to see Gulf moisture pumped into the southeast, keeping things muggy, hot, and stormy for at least the next several days.​