Clear

Muggy Monday, monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas impacts later this week

Warmer and higher humidity to start the workweek Monday. A stray shower or two is possible today but most of north Alabama will have to wait until midweek for rain.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 8:15 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Once the fog clears we will see passing high clouds and haze from the Western wildfires the rest of this morning and into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper-80s this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Combined with higher humidity it will make for muggy conditions Monday afternoon but mostly dry through tonight.

Rain chances today are very low with only a stray pop-up or two expected through Monday evening. Tuesday's coverage will be slightly higher but still isolated in nature. It takes until Wednesday and Thursday before what's left of Tropical Storm Nicholas has any impacts on north Alabama.

Nicholas will slide along the Texas and Louisiana coasts through Wednesday. However, increased Gulf moisture from Nicholas combined with a stalled frontal boundary to our north will lead to higher rain chances Wednesday through Friday if not Saturday. Rainfall amounts around 1" to 2" are expected this week but still a lot of uncertainty in the track of Nicholas' remnants and impacts here in north Alabama. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events